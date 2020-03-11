Working Men’s Club Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “A.A.A.A.”: Stream

Working Men's Club, photo by Andy Nicholson

UK indie punk band Working Men’s Club have announced their debut self-titled album will come out June 6th via Heavenly Recordings. To celebrate the news, they’ve also shared a new song called “A.A.A.A.” and revealed tour dates.

It’s been a quick come-up for Working Men’s Club, the four-piece led by 18-year-old singer Sydney Minsky-Sargeant. The group released their first-ever single in February of last year and shortly after gained attention from British press outlets for their energetic live shows. With Working Men’s Club, they seek to properly introduce themselves to the rest of the music world. It features 10 songs and was produced by Ross Orton (The Fall, M.I.A., Arctic Monkeys).



According to a press release, Minsky-Sargeant began writing these tracks while stuck at home in a small West Yorkshire town, a setting that directly influenced the sound. “There’s not much going on, not much stuff to do as a teenager,” he said. “It’s quite isolated. And it can get quite depressing being in a town where in the winter it gets light at nine in the morning and dark at four.”

“A.A.A.A.” doesn’t waste any time showing off Working Men’s Club’s unique approach. Over a slapped electronic drum beat and a gritty synth melody, the band lean hard into post-punk, industrial, and alt-rock trends while still throwing in little unexpected moments. It’s like if Yeah Yeah Yeahs remixed a Nine Inch Nails song, and you can stream it below.

Next month, Working Men’s Club will kick off a brief spring tour in the UK and France before heading out on a festival run this summer. Expect to see them performing live at Green Man, All Together Now, Bilbao BBK Live, Victorious Festival, and more. Tickets to their non-festival appearances can be found at Ticketmaster.

Pre-orders for Working Men’s Club are currently ongoing. Below, find the album artwork and tracklist.

Working Men’s Club Artwork:

Working Men’s Club Tracklist:

01. Valleys

02. A.A.A.A.

03. John Cooper Clarke

04. White Rooms and People

05. Outside

06. Be My Guest

07. Tomorrow

08. Cook A Coffee

09. Teeth

10. Angel

Working Men’s Club 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 — London, UK @ The Forum

04/18 — Rotterdam, NE @ Motel Mozaique

04/23 — Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps De Bourges

04/25 — Reze, FR @ Festival l’ere De Rien

04/27 — Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

04/28 — Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

04/29 — Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

05/01 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/02 — Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds

05/03 — Newcastle, UK @ Hit the North

05/22 — South Devon, UK @ Sea Change Festival

05/24 — Manchester, UK @ Neighbourhood Festival

05/29 — Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock

06/23 — Cornwall, UK @ Eden Project

07/10 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

07/18 — Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/24 — Standon @ Standon Calling Festival

08/01 — Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

08/02 — Waterford, IR @ All Together Now

08/20 — Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/29 — Portsmouth @ Victorious Festival