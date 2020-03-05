Wu-Tang Clan Are for the Infants: New Wu-Tang Lullaby Album Coming in April

Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan are for the children and for the infants. Rockabye Baby has announced Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan, a collection of instrumental lullabies inspired by the iconic hip-hop group.

This will be the 100th release from Rockabye Baby. Over the years, the group has rolled out calming instrumental versions of popular songs by The Beatles, Drake, Katy Perry, Nirvana, and nearly every artist in between. Even Snoop Dogg serenizzled babies with his own release last year.



These lullabies will “Bring da Ruckus” pretty soon. Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan will be available on special vinyl for Record Store Day on April 18th. Babies without a record player can always listen to a digital or CD copy when those drop on April 24th, too.

There’s no tracklist available for the album yet, but it’s essentially guaranteed that Rockabye Baby will put “Protect Ya Neck” on there given, you know, the importance of cradling an infant correctly. Maybe babies will learn early on that “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit” too! Until then, find the album artwork below.

While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up the new mediation EP from RZA or a copy of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers, which is getting a 25th anniversary deluxe reissue treatment. Then sit down in front of your TV to watch An American Saga, Hulu’s series on Wu-Tang Clan. As for our international readers, consider booking a flight to Seoul to see the Wu-Tang Clan amusement park in South Korea.

Wu-Tang Clan have several tour dates on their 2020 schedule, including live performances at iii Points and Festival Estereo Picnic. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Lullaby Renditions of Wu-Tang Clan Artwork: