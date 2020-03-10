Yaeji, photo by Dasom Hahn

Last year saw Korean-American producer Yaeji work with two of pop music’s biggest stars. Not only did she feature on Charli XCX’s lauded self-titled LP, but she turned in a remix for Robyn. For 2020, Yaeji is taking more of a front-and-center approach with the announcement of a new mixtape, WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, as well as a round of summer tour dates.

Due out April 2nd via XL Recordings, the forthcoming collection consists of 12 tracks. It was produced entirely by Yaeji over the course of two years in her very own Brooklyn studio, and per a statement, incorporates Korean indie rock and electronica and early 2000s hip-hop and R&B.



While WHAT WE DREW is solely a product of Yaeji’s mind, the mixtape features a long list of guest contributors, such as rapper Nappy Nina, Londoner Victoria Sin, and producers Shy One and YonYon. Its title is also reference to the importance of fostering a creative spirit based on collaboration and community. Yaeji described the project as “so much about friendship, family, gratitude and support — support that I’ve felt, that I’ve given, and that we all share.”

As a first teaser for the ‘tape, the electronic music artist is sharing “WAKING UP DOWN”, a quietly percolating pop tune about young adulthood. Check it out below via its animated music video, which is based on Yaeji’s own character designs and illustrations.

The new mixtape is available for pre-order now. It will be promoted this summer with a lengthy run of North American tour dates, many of which feature Jessy Lanza as direct support. Grab your tickets here.

Yaeji 2020 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

06/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

06/13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise #

06/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/01 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox #

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland #

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre #

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s #

09/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak #

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 – London, UK @ Heaven

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

# = w/ Jessy Lanza

WHAT WE DREW Artwork:

WHAT WE DREW Tracklist:

01. MY IMAGINATION 상상

02. WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던

03. IN PLACE 그 자리 그대로

04. WHEN I GROW UP

05. MONEY CAN’T BUY (ft. Nappy Nina)

06. FREE INTERLUDE (ft. Lil Fayo, trenchcoat, Sweet Pea)

07. SPELL 주문 (ft. YonYon, G.L.A.M.)

08. WAKING UP DOWN

09. IN THE MIRROR 거울

10. THE TH1NG (ft. Victoria Sin, Shy One)

11. THESE DAYS 요즘

12. NEVER SETTLING DOWN