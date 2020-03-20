Yves Tumor Postpones Spring Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Yves Tumor

Experimental pop artist Yves Tumor & Its Band have postponed their entire spring tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These April and May dates were to be in support of their new album Heaven to a Tortured Mind.

Yves Tumor had originally been scheduled to perform a total of 28 shows throughout North America and Europe. Affected cities include San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York, as well as Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin. It appears their set at iii Points Festival in Miami has also been scrapped.



According to a statement, the spring tour is being rescheduled for sometime later this year. On Instagram, Yves Tumor wrote that “we are working with promoters and venues to have the rescheduled tickets honored,” in response to a question from a commenter.

As of now, Yves Tumor is on track to resume touring in July. Heaven to a Tortured Mind officially comes out April 3rd through Warp.

Many artists, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Tool, have canceled or postponed their tours due to COVID-19; find a full list of canceled events here. While it may seem like a headache for ticket-holding fans, it’s in keeping with the Center for Disease Control’s guidance to cancel all US events with over 10 people. Healthy music fans are happy music fans.

Yves Tumor 2020 Tour Dates:

04/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom *

04/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club *

04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

04/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

04/08 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

04/10 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown *

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

04/13 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

04/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

04/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club *

04/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral *

04/19 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

04/20 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall *

04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

05/01 — Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

05/05 — New York City, NY @ Webster Hall *

05/19 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s *

05/20 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton *

05/21 — Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Festival

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

05/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

05/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen *

05/27 — Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka *

05/30 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit *

07/10 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/11 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

* = w/ Ecco2k