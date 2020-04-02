A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount)

Last month it was announced that A Quiet Place Part II would be delayed due to the global pandemic. Now, Paramount Pictures has confirmed a new release date for the highly anticipated horror sequel: September 4th.

Part II was originally scheduled to hit North American theaters March 20th. However, Paramount and writer-director John Krasinki decided to pull the plug just a week prior in light of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.



“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that,” Krasinksi tweeted at the time.

The sequel picks up where its predecessor, 2018’s A Quiet Place, left off. Following the death of patriarch Lee Abbot (Krasinksi), the remaining Abbot family members (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) venture out to explore what’s left of the post-apocalyptic world. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also feature as fellow survivors.

A Quiet Place Part II is just one of many films to have been affected by COVID-19. Both Matrix 4 and Mission Impossible 7 had their productions shut down, while No Time to Die will also see a late release. Altogether, the entire film industry could lose up to $20 billion dollars as a result of this crisis.