A24 Auctioning Midsommar Flower Dress, Uncut Gems Furby, and More Iconic Props for Charity

All proceeds go to benefit New York workers and families hit by COVID-19

on April 22, 2020, 3:49pm
Stop googling for that diamond-studded Furby necklace in Uncut Gems and get the real thing. Today, A24 has announced A24 Auctions, a new online auction platform to benefit the New York workers and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From now until the end of May, the site will be hosting a series of auctions featuring props, wardrobes, and set pieces from a number of A24 productions, specifically MidsommarUncut GemsHereditaryMid90sEighth GradeThe Lighthouse, and Euphoria.

So, if you think you might be able to squeeze into Florence Pugh’s May Queen dress from Midsommar, or pop an ollie using one of the skateboards from Mid90s, bid away. It’s going to cost you a pretty penny, but at least you can take comfort in knowing 100% of the proceeds are benefiting the FDNY Foundation; Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House.

Personally, this writer would love to have either the wooden mermaid from The Lighthouse or one of Grandma Ellen’s hand-stitched doormats from Hereditary, but he’ll leave the bidding to you all. The first auction has already begun with the remainder to be rolled out every other Monday. So, head on over to the site, choose wisely, and don’t go all Toni Collette on us if you’re outbid.

