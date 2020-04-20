Ab-Soul Surfaces With New Single “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”: Stream

Ab-Soul, photo by Philip Cosores

Starting in 2011, Ab-Soul released four albums in six years, but since then the prolific rapper has been relatively Ab-sent. He’s now returned with “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”, his first new solo single since the lead-up to his 2016 album Do What Thou Wilt.

In “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”, Ab-Soul uncorks a stream-of-consciousness flow over vibrant samples of soul music. The track was produced by Devin Williams, and features numerous references to spliffs and puffs — the rapper even uses coughing to rhythmic effect. The cut arrived today on April 20th presumably because that is his TDE label president Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s birthday — what else could it be? Stream the new song below.



In March, Ab-Soul re-surfaced as a featured artist, appearing on “One Way St.” from Jhené Aiko’s new album Chilombo.