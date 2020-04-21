All-Star Prince Tribute Concert Airs Tonight on CBS

Prince

Following this year’s Grammy Awards, a number of musicians stuck around to participate in a Prince tribute concert. Now, CBS has announced a telecast of “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” set for Tuesday, April 21st at 9:00 p.m. EST — the four anniversary of the musician’s death.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the concert featured an all-star cast of artists performing songs from various points of Prince’s career. Beck covered “Raspberry Beret”; Foo Fighters played “Pop Life” and “Darling Nikki”; St. Vincent offered her take on “Controversy”; and Earth Wind & Fire performed “Adore”.



Other participating artists included Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Miguel, Mavis Staples, and Usher. What’s more, several of Prince’s own past collaborators also took part in the concert, including Morris Day and the Time, Susanna Hoffs, and Prince’s old band the Revolution.

Prince’s longtime collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. served as the concert’s musical director, while actress Maya Rudolph (who has her own Prince cover band) hosted the festivities. There were also special appearances from FKA twigs, Fred Armisen, and Naomi Campbell.

Sheila E. discussed her time working with Prince during a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…. Revisit the episode below.

