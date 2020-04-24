Alter Bridge Postpone Spring US Tour, Pay Tribute to Frontline Workers in New Music Video

Alter Bridge have postponed their spring U.S. tour due the coronavirus pandemic, joining the dozens of other music acts who have done the same. The band is also honoring the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 with a new video for their 2016 track “You Will Be Remembered”.

The three-week headlining U.S. tour was set to kick off May 1st in Atlanta, and feature Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia as support. Alter Bridge have been touring behind their latest album, 2019’s Walk the Sky.



In addressing their decision to postpone the outing, Alter Bridge released the following statement:

“We hoped that it wouldn’t come to this, but as some of you have already heard; unfortunately, due to recent changes around the globe created by the recent COVID-19 situation, the May headline tour of the United States with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will be postponed. The health and safety of everyone attached to these shows (fans, artists, crew members, venue staff, etc) is our main priority. More information regarding rescheduled dates will be available in the future. We look forward to the time when we can all come together and celebrate music as the community and family we are. Until then, Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Safe…”

In showing their support to the frontline workers, Alter Bridge have unveiled a new video for the track “You Will Be Remembered” from their 2016 album, The Last Hero. The clip depicts news footage and scenes of healthcare workers, first responders, and others in the midst of the pandemic. Regarding the video, guitarist Mark Tremonti issued the following message:

“We wrote ‘You Will Be Remembered’ as a tribute to anyone who gives of themselves in service to others. In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank you.”

The new video for “You Will Be Remembered” can be seen below, along with a recent “Behind the Mic” session that singer Myles Kennedy performed for American Songwriter magazine.