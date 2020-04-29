Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix: Odds are you probably have one or two of these streaming networks, if not all of them, especially nowadays where quarantine demands an endless stream of content. What’s difficult is deciding what to watch at any given moment, namely because they’re all pumping out so much new content every goddamn day.
Already, we’ve shown you everything coming to Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix in May 2020. Below, we’ve collated the best of the best in each list, from can’t-miss shows (both new and old) to must-see movies (both new and old). It’s an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month, all so you can avoid those monotonous searches.
On the TV front, there’s the debut of Space Force and The Eddy on Netflix, the return of Homecoming on Amazon Prime, and Hulu’s even got a new cartoon from the creators of Rick and Morty (see: Solar Opposites). For film, there’s the new Kumail Nanjiani/Issa Rae comedy The Lovebirds at Netflix and The Rise of the Skywalker lands on Disney Plus.
That’s all without mentioning Uncut Gems finally landing on Netflix, or Disney Plus’ new docuseries on The Mandalorian, or that curious period dramedy The Great with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult that’s premiering on Hulu. Rest assured, there’s a lot to behold, and all you have to do is make sure you’re aware of it.
So, take a look and plan accordingly.
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime
Movies
Arkansas (2020) – Available May 5th
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) – Available May 1st
Friday The 13th Part III (1982) – Available May 1st
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982) – Available May 1st
The Goldfinch – Available May 8th
Inferno (1980) – Available May 1st
Rocketman (2019) – Available May 22nd
Valley Girl (2020) – Available May 8th
The Vast Of Night (2020) – Available May 29th
TV Shows
Alias: Seasons 1-5 – Available May 11th
Homecoming: Season 2 – Available May 22nd
The Last Narc: Season 1 – Available May 15th
Upload: Season 1 – Available May 1st
What’s Coming to Disney Plus
Movies
Fantastic Mr. Fox – Available May 22nd
George of the Jungle – Available May 1st
Hello, Dolly! – Available May 22nd
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey – Available May 1st
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco – Available May 1st
John Carter – Available May 2nd
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Available May 15th
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – Available May 1st
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Available May 4th
TV Shows
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Series Premiere May 4th
What’s Coming to Hulu
Movies
A Life Less Ordinary (1997) – Available May 1st
Aeon Flux (2005) – Available May 1st
Batman Begins (2005) – Available May 1st
The Conjuring (2013) – Available May 1st
The Dark Knight (2008) – Available May 1st
Demolition Man (1993) – Available May 1st
Escape from Alcatraz (1979) – Available May 1st
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982) – Available May 1st
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) – Available May 1st
GoodFellas (1990) – Available May 1st
The Graduate (1967) – Available May 1st
The Green Mile (1999) – Available May 1st
House of D (2005) – Available May 1st
Monster House (2006) – Available May 1st
The Patriot (2000) – Available May 1st
Premature (2020) – Available May 22nd
Rocketman (2019) – Available May 22nd
Soul Food (1997) – Available May 1st
Spaceship Earth – Available May 8th
Tank Girl (1995) – Available May 1st
The Painter and the Thief – Available May 22nd
Universal Soldier (1992) – Available May 1st
Walking Tall (1973) – Available May 1st
TV Shows
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC) – Available May 15th
The Great – Available May 15th
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere on May 27th
Ramy: Season 2 – Available May 29th
Solar Opposites – Available May 8th
What’s Coming to Netflix
Movies
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – Available May 1st
Back to the Future – Available May 1st
Back to the Future Part II – Available May 1st
District 9 – Available May 15th
The Heartbreak Kid – Available May 1st
Jarhead – Available May 1st
The Lincoln Lawyer – Available May 27th
The Lovebirds – Available May 22nd
The Patriot – Available May 1st
Public Enemies – Available May 16th
Sinister – Available May 1st
Uncut Gems – Available May 25th
Underworld – Available May 1st
United 93 – Available May 16th
Urban Cowboy – Available May 1st
Valeria – Available May 8th
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – Available May 1st
TV Shows
The Eddy – Available May 8th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Available May 26th
Hollywood – Available May 1st
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – Available May 5th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Available May 19th
Riverdale: Season 4 – Available May 14th
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Available May 15th
Space Force – Available May 29th
Trial By Media – Available May 11th
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend – May 12th
