Uncut Gems, Space Force, Homecoming, The Mandalorian

Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix: Odds are you probably have one or two of these streaming networks, if not all of them, especially nowadays where quarantine demands an endless stream of content. What’s difficult is deciding what to watch at any given moment, namely because they’re all pumping out so much new content every goddamn day.

Already, we’ve shown you everything coming to Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix in May 2020. Below, we’ve collated the best of the best in each list, from can’t-miss shows (both new and old) to must-see movies (both new and old). It’s an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month, all so you can avoid those monotonous searches.



On the TV front, there’s the debut of Space Force and The Eddy on Netflix, the return of Homecoming on Amazon Prime, and Hulu’s even got a new cartoon from the creators of Rick and Morty (see: Solar Opposites). For film, there’s the new Kumail Nanjiani/Issa Rae comedy The Lovebirds at Netflix and The Rise of the Skywalker lands on Disney Plus.

That’s all without mentioning Uncut Gems finally landing on Netflix, or Disney Plus’ new docuseries on The Mandalorian, or that curious period dramedy The Great with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult that’s premiering on Hulu. Rest assured, there’s a lot to behold, and all you have to do is make sure you’re aware of it.

So, take a look and plan accordingly.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime

Movies

Arkansas (2020) – Available May 5th

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) – Available May 1st

Friday The 13th Part III (1982) – Available May 1st

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982) – Available May 1st

The Goldfinch – Available May 8th

Inferno (1980) – Available May 1st

Rocketman (2019) – Available May 22nd

Valley Girl (2020) – Available May 8th

The Vast Of Night (2020) – Available May 29th

TV Shows

Alias: Seasons 1-5 – Available May 11th

Homecoming: Season 2 – Available May 22nd

The Last Narc: Season 1 – Available May 15th

Upload: Season 1 – Available May 1st

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

Movies

Fantastic Mr. Fox – Available May 22nd

George of the Jungle – Available May 1st

Hello, Dolly! – Available May 22nd

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey – Available May 1st

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco – Available May 1st

John Carter – Available May 2nd

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Available May 15th

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides – Available May 1st

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Available May 4th

TV Shows

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Series Premiere May 4th

What’s Coming to Hulu

Movies

A Life Less Ordinary (1997) – Available May 1st

Aeon Flux (2005) – Available May 1st

Batman Begins (2005) – Available May 1st

The Conjuring (2013) – Available May 1st

The Dark Knight (2008) – Available May 1st

Demolition Man (1993) – Available May 1st

Escape from Alcatraz (1979) – Available May 1st

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982) – Available May 1st

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) – Available May 1st

GoodFellas (1990) – Available May 1st

The Graduate (1967) – Available May 1st

The Green Mile (1999) – Available May 1st

House of D (2005) – Available May 1st

Monster House (2006) – Available May 1st

The Patriot (2000) – Available May 1st

Premature (2020) – Available May 22nd

Rocketman (2019) – Available May 22nd

Soul Food (1997) – Available May 1st

Spaceship Earth – Available May 8th

Tank Girl (1995) – Available May 1st

The Painter and the Thief – Available May 22nd

Universal Soldier (1992) – Available May 1st

Walking Tall (1973) – Available May 1st

TV Shows

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC) – Available May 15th

The Great – Available May 15th

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere on May 27th

Ramy: Season 2 – Available May 29th

Solar Opposites – Available May 8th

What’s Coming to Netflix

Movies

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective – Available May 1st

Back to the Future – Available May 1st

Back to the Future Part II – Available May 1st

District 9 – Available May 15th

The Heartbreak Kid – Available May 1st

Jarhead – Available May 1st

The Lincoln Lawyer – Available May 27th

The Lovebirds – Available May 22nd

The Patriot – Available May 1st

Public Enemies – Available May 16th

Sinister – Available May 1st

Uncut Gems – Available May 25th

Underworld – Available May 1st

United 93 – Available May 16th

Urban Cowboy – Available May 1st

Valeria – Available May 8th

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – Available May 1st

TV Shows

The Eddy – Available May 8th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Available May 26th

Hollywood – Available May 1st

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill – Available May 5th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Available May 19th

Riverdale: Season 4 – Available May 14th

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Available May 15th

Space Force – Available May 29th

Trial By Media – Available May 11th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend – May 12th

