Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Are Streaming for Free on YouTube

Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Great White Way is dark, London’s West End has gone south, and musical theater the world over has been silenced by the ongoing pandemic. But fear not, for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is doing what he’s always done: r epackaging old ideas into new ways to make money putting on a show. He’s announced that he’ll be sharing one of his musicals each week for free on YouTube.

Webber is best known for productions like Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and of course, the recent cinematic catastrophe Cats. In a video statement, he said he’d come to terms with Universal Home Entertainment for the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! First up is 1968’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, written with Tim Rice and streaming now. This biblical tale stars Donny Osmond as a shirtless farmer who becomes a shirtless slave, and later, a shirtless advisor to Pharaoh. Watch the whole blessed musical below.



Next Friday, April 10th, Webber will add Jesus Christ Superstar to the free-streaming roster. The rest of the lineup hasn’t been announced, but Webber did promise to share one of his most prominent flops. “Sometime, buried in the schedule later on, the most important one, my disaster musical By Jeeves. I’m very, very fond of it,” he added, “and so will you.”

Enjoy the musicals in this form, because with Cats coughing up a $100 box office hairball, Webber likely won’t be getting another big screen adaptation soon. Of course, The Metropolitan Opera is also streaming free right now. So perhaps you could catch some of Webber’s melodies in their original presentations by Puccini and Mendelssohn, before Webber stole them.