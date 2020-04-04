Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Are Streaming for Free on YouTube

Webber is best known for Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and of course, Cats

by
on April 04, 2020, 3:00pm
0 comments
Andrew Lloyd Weber Musicals Streaming Free YouTube Musical Theater
Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Great White Way is dark, London’s West End has gone south, and musical theater the world over has been silenced by the ongoing pandemic. But fear not, for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is doing what he’s always done: repackaging old ideas into new ways to make money putting on a show. He’s announced that he’ll be sharing one of his musicals each week for free on YouTube.

Webber is best known for productions like Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and of course, the recent cinematic catastrophe CatsIn a video statement, he said he’d come to terms with Universal Home Entertainment for the YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! First up is 1968’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, written with Tim Rice and streaming now. This biblical tale stars Donny Osmond as a shirtless farmer who becomes a shirtless slave, and later, a shirtless advisor to Pharaoh. Watch the whole blessed musical below.

Next Friday, April 10th, Webber will add Jesus Christ Superstar to the free-streaming roster. The rest of the lineup hasn’t been announced, but Webber did promise to share one of his most prominent flops. “Sometime, buried in the schedule later on, the most important one, my disaster musical By Jeeves. I’m very, very fond of it,” he added, “and so will you.”

Editors' Picks

Enjoy the musicals in this form, because with Cats coughing up a $100 box office hairball, Webber likely won’t be getting another big screen adaptation soon. Of course, The Metropolitan Opera is also streaming free right now. So perhaps you could catch some of Webber’s melodies in their original presentations by Puccini and Mendelssohn, before Webber stole them.

Previous Story
Pantera Offer a Vulgar Display of Social Distancing with Striking New T-Shirt
Next Story
Louis C.K. Releases New Standup Special
No comments