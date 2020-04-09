Angel Olsen Shares Johnny Jewel Remix of “All Mirrors”, Announces Benefit Livestream: Stream

Angel Olsen (photo by Philip Cosores) and Johnny Jewel (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Angel Olsen has spent much of her time in self-isolation sharing stunning covers of the likes of Roxy Music and Tori Amos. But while she’s been working out new versions of other people’s work, it turns out other artists have been working on new versions of hers. Olsen has today shared Johnny Jewel’s remix of the title track to her latest album, All Mirrors.

One of the best songs of 2019 off one of that year’s best albums, “All Mirrors” originally is a dark, swaying tune with strong Twin peaks vibes. Jewel hooks into the songs synth base and ties it tightly to Olsen’s vocals, interestingly moving it farther away from a Chromatics-esque jam and more towards a pulsing dance floor.



Said Olsen in a statement,

“I’ve been listening to Chromatics for years but I never thought I’d get the chance to meet them or work with Johnny. It’s always interesting to me what other people hear in something, how one slight movement can change a song completely. I love how he took my vocal lead melody and followed it, making a completely different route for ‘All Mirrors’ as a wonder-dream dance song.”

Take a listen to Jewel’s “All Mirrors” remix below.

In addition, Angel Olsen has formally announced her “Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar” benefit show. As previously reported, the ticketed livestream concert will take place Saturday, April 11th, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Access is priced at $12 in advance and $15 day-of-show, which will allow you to view the show live and watch a recording for 24 hours after the stream. Proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, as well Olsen’s touring band and crew. Virtual tickets are available now.

For those hoping to see Olsen in person, she still has a number of tour dates planned for summer. Find tickets to those events here.