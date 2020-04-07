Angel Olsen Fulfills Her Destiny, Covers Tori Amos’ “Winter”: Watch

Angel Olsen, via Instagram

History doesn’t repeat, as the saying goes, but it does rhyme. While Angel Olsen is not the second coming of Tori Amos, she is nevertheless a shockingly-talented songwriter who sells the emotion in her melodies with a quiver in her voice that’ll touch the driest of tear ducts. It’s no surprise, then, that her version of Amos’ 1992 classic “Winter” sounds like quarantine-cover destiny.

Olsen posted the footage to Instagram earlier today, along with an announcement for an upcoming livestream event called “Still at Home: An Evening of Guitar and Piano”. It will be interesting to see how Olsen takes to the livestream format, because so far she’s spent the pandemic hunting studio-quality perfection with these cellphone recordings, most recently her cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This”.



“Winter” is equally polished, and Olsen wrote that it, “Took several tries to get this one down, who knew? I’m 15 again,” she added, and it’s easy to believe she’s sang “Winter” many times over the years. While Olsen lacks Amos’ liquid grace on the piano, she pulls off the tricky accompaniment, and delivers divine vocals that teeter on perfection. Check out “Winter” below.

Olsen’s “Still at Home” livestream will take place this Saturday, April 11th, at 6 p.m. ET. It’s a ticketed event costing $12 in advance and $15 day-of, with proceeds benefitting both Olsen’s touring band as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort. Ticket-holders can view the event for up to 24 hours after the stream, and purchase the tickets at the livestream website. Angel Olsen also has real live performances left on the calendar later in the year, and you can get tickets here.