Ansel Elgort Posts Naked Photo to Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

Ansel Elgort, photo via Instagram

Ansel Elgort has taken a unique approach to raising money for COVID-19 relief. Earlier Tuesday, The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver actor logged in to Instagram and posted a photo of himself that left little to the imagine.

In the corresponding caption, Elgort directed fans to his Instagram bio. “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” he wrote, referring to the subscription platform where social media influencers sell explicit content.



In actuality, however, Elgort’s bio contains a link to a GoFundMe page that seeks to feed Brooklyn-based first responders fighting the coronavirus by paying for meals from Brooklyn-based restaurants. Already, the initiative is providing 2,500 meals a day to first responders.

On the film front, Elgort is next set to star in Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story, playing the role of Tony. He’s also attached to Michael Mann’s HBO Max pilot, Tokyo Vice.