Ariana Grande Shares Stripped-Down “My Everything” Video for Quarantined Fans: Watch

Ariana Grande

Everyone may be stuck indoors due to quarantine rules, but at least we can connect to our favorite artists thanks to the Internet. To help her fans pass the time, Ariana Grande has shared a video of herself singing a stripped-down version of “My Everything”. In it, producer Tommy Brown digitally joins her on piano.

Grande shared the video on Twitter, suggesting it’s a gift to her quarantined fans as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. “tommy n i sending u some virtual love,” she wrote. “hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible.”



“My Everything” comes from Grande’s 2014 album of the same name. In this barebones rendition, the Sweetener singer lets her voice take the spotlight in the ballad while technically scaling back, tossing in extra vocal runs with soft, intimate delivery. Brown times his chords to the original piano part, too, though he starts to lag ever so slightly towards the end. But hey, at least that’s how you know the audio’s real! Watch the full video below.

Ariana Grande has been eager to help however she can during this global pandemic. Last month, she started reaching out to followers on social media who were struggling due to the COVID-19 shutdown and offered to send them money. Now, it looks like she may even drop new music in the form of a follow-up to her latest album, thank u, next.

Other artists have been chipping in, too. Taylor Swift is covering the salary and healthcare of all employees at Nashville record store Grimey’s, Bon Iver are donating their merch sales to Wisconsin organizations fighting the outbreak, Rihanna gave $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and Dolly Parton donated $1 million to COVID-19 research in addition to rolling out her weekly reading of children’s books on Youtube.

Of course, there’s also a nonstop collection of livestream concerts going on now, too, with most bands asking viewers to donate to various local charities. Find out how to watch artists like Dave Matthews, Charli XCX, Ben Gibbard, Christine and the Queens, and more play live with our updated list of quarantine livestreams.