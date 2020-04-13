Axl Rose Blasts Senator Rand Paul for Apparent Lax Attitude Toward Social Distancing

Axl Rose, photo by Amy Harris / Rand Paul

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose slammed Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky after the politician criticized his own state’s efforts to keep people away from mass gatherings at churches on Easter Sunday.

Senator Paul recently recovered from coronavirus himself and was blasted by fellow politicians for being out in public and working out at a gym while awaiting his test results. On Friday, Sen. Paul criticized a measure by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear that was aimed to dissuade people from attending large Easter services in the state. The action called for authorities to record the license plates of those showing up to large church gatherings on Easter Sunday and then requiring the individuals to quarantine for 14 days.



In reaction to Gov. Beshear’s plan, Sen. Paul stated, “Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here.”

Axl Rose took Sen. Paul to task by tweeting, “Step bk? As usual Rand Paul needs to step off.”

The rock legend’s message to Sen. Paul came after the singer had retweeted a couple of news reports that showed how destructive the coronavirus can be to the human body, including one with a #StayHome hashtag.

Guns N’ Roses themselves were criticized for headlining the Vive Latino Festival on March 14th, after much of the concert industry had shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizers argued at the time that Mexican authorities advised them that the country was only in “Phase 1” of the coronavirus, and that “suspending mass events [was] not necessary.”

As of now, GN’R are set to resume touring May 20th in Europe, followed by a North American tour that kicks off in July. A number of spring Latin American shows have already been rescheduled for the fall. Tickets for Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming shows are available here.

