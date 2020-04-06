Bad Bunny Gets Lost “En Casita” in New Quarantine Song: Stream

Bad Bunny, photo from artist's Instagram

Bad Bunny is spending his days in Puerto Rico quarantined like the rest of us, and it seems he’s gotten a little bored and heartbroken in the process. The Puerto Rican star has shared a new song called “En Casita” which he wrote, recorded, and produced at home on his iPhone, reports Rolling Stone, and it features a verse by his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

If the best music turns something personal into something relatable, then it was only a matter of time until Bad Bunny penned a song about his pandemic experience. Increasingly more and more countries around the world are imploring their residents to self-quarantine to stop the spread of coronavirus. Luckily for listeners, Bad Bunny’s new song goes above the trivial quaintness of work-from-home life or pedantic privileged complaints to instead focus on what it’s like to miss loved ones — a feeling everyone is familiar with.



Over a peppy synth beat, Bad Bunny sings his way through “En Casita” with unusually lo-fi grain — the biggest sign that he did indeed create this song from home. “Yo te quería ver/ Pero no se va poder,” he sings. “Toque quedarme en casa.” (“I wanted to see you/ But won’t be able to/ I’m under curfew.”) It’s earnest and sweet and pretty simple, a combination that’s charming from top to bottom. Stream it below.

Needless to say, 2020 has been a monumental year for Bad Bunny especially. The reggaeton star kicked things off by reveling in multiple Grammy nominations, casually performing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the widely discussed Super Bowl Halftime Show, announcing his new album with a genuinely moving Fallon performance, and then lapping up well-deserved praise for the sprawling YHLQMDLG.

Maybe Bad Bunny will eventually cave and decide to do a livestream concert from home. After all, he wouldn’t be the first major star to do so, as everyone from Dave Matthews to Erykah Badu has been performing online for fans during the coronavirus pandemic. Find out when and where to catch your favorite artists with our updated list of quarantine livestreams.