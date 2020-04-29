Bad Religion Cancel All 2020 Touring Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Bad Religion, photo by Raymond Ahner

Punk-rock veterans Bad Religion have made the decision to cancel all 2020 touring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the dates affected was a co-headlining North American outing with Alkaline Trio that had already been postponed.

By officially canceling all shows as opposed to merely postponing the dates, Bad Religion are allowing fans to claim full refunds right away. In addition to the North American tour, which was set to run from March 26th through April 19th, the band was slated to trek through Japan and Europe, as well.



In a statement, Bad Religion explained the decision as follows:

“We are grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from all our fans, every venue and festival that invited us to play, and especially those who have invested resources to see us perform live all over the world this year. As everyone is well aware, the ongoing hazard of COVID-19 has made it unsafe to gather in large groups. Therefore, to maintain the health of our fans, crew, and ourselves, Bad Religion will not be playing any shows in 2020. You may claim refunds or vouchers depending on the market; please check in with your local promoter and point of purchase.

We will carefully monitor how this pandemic progresses; when it is safe for all of us to gather together, we will return. Until then, be safe, and take care of each other.”

Bad Religion had been touring in support of their 40th anniversary, as well as their latest album, Age of Unreason. As of now, the band still has plans to release a 40th anniversary autobiographical book this summer.

In other news, Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker is in a new supergroup called Fake Names with Refused singer Dennis Lyxzén, among others. Last month, the band announced its self-titled debut album, due May 8th, and released the first single, “Brick”.