Badly Drawn Boy Shares New Single “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness”: Stream

From his upcoming comeback album Banana Skin Shoes

on April 24, 2020, 4:33pm
Badly Drawn Boy, "I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness" music video

With his comeback album Banana Skin Shoes less than a month away, Badly Drawn Boy has released the new single “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness”.

Utilizing a piano, a few tinkling bells, and a heavy heart, the artist born Damon Gough has drawn a bittersweet sketch of a failed relationship. “Is it true,” Gough muses, “It’s better to have loved and lost/ Than not loved at all?” And yet for all the pain within the lyrics, it’s an incredibly gracious song.

As Gough explained in a statement, “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness” was written about the dissolution of his first marriage. He wrote,

“It’s a song which accounts the breakdown of my relationship with my ex partner and mother of my two older children. About maintaining a tone of dignity through the breakup process and ultimately wishing that person happiness. I hope it’s the only breakup song I have to write, as I am now happily married”.

The accompanying music video was directed by Tom Gilfillan. It shows Badly Drawn Boy playing a live, keyboard-only version of the song in a room covered with metallic fringe. Check out “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness” below.

Banana Skin Shoes, Badly Drawn Boy’s first album in ten years, drops on May 22nd. Pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Badly Drawn Boy shared the title track, as well as the lead single “Is This a Dream?”

