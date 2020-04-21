Bandcamp

In an effort to assist artists during these unprecedented times, last month Bandcamp decided to waive its cut of sales for an entire day. The initiative ended up pulling in a whopping $4.3 million dollars, all of which went directly to the platform’s musicians. It was so successful, in fact, that Bandcamp is planning to do it again in May.

The website revealed the news in an email announcement on Monday, as Exclaim points out. Once more, Bandcamp plans to forgo its entire revenue share on Friday, May 1st, so that artists can receive 100% of all profits made that day.



Bandcamp to waive its cut of sales again on May Day. If you're able to, dig in, support independent Irish tunes, and use the Bandcamp app to build your own personal streaming service. ❤ https://t.co/dKDsoT8UFj — Mike McGrath-Bryan (@mike_mcgb) April 20, 2020

The statement teased additional related festivities scheduled for that same 24-hour period, but fuller details aren’t expected to come until April 27th.

In related news, Bandcamp is celebrating 4/20 with a fun little tree graphic that’s generated when customers key in $4.20 during checkout. Check it out below, and then head here for more tips on how to support artists during this pandemic, which just might keep the live music industry shuttered until 2021.