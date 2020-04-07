Baroness Perform Socially Distant Version of “Tourniquet”: Watch

Baroness socially distant performance, via YouTube

With each member of the band self-isolating in separate locations, Baroness got creative with a new performance of their song “Tourniquet”. The acclaimed rock act has shared a video of the members playing a “socially distant” version of the track.

“Tourniquet” has proven to be a favorite from Baroness’ critically praised 2019 album, Gold & Grey. For this performance, frontman John Baizley and guitarist-singer Gina Gleason kick things off acoustically from their respective locales, before going electric at the 1:45 minute mark and being joined by drummer Sebastian Thomson and bassist Nick Jost.



As Baroness explain in the YouTube description, the performance was created over a couple of days via a series of emails, texts, and phone calls between the band members:

“Hey everyone! Here’s an as-live-as-possible performance of ‘Tourniquet’ that we made over the course of a couple days during this period of isolation. We have all maintained a rigid policy of social-distancing since becoming aware of this pandemic; which has unfortunately deprived us of our much preferred means of playing music. Throughout this crisis, the overall safety and responsibility of our global human community far outweighs the individual value of any show, festival or tour. We’re refocusing and redoubling our energy to adapt to this situation as it unfolds. As difficult as it seems to navigate the effects of this virus, the isolation has not stripped us of our passion for Baroness’ music. Playing music so far from our bandmates will never be particularly natural. However, the experience of making this video through emails, texts and phone calls has been a powerful reminder of how inspiring and invigorating music can be in times of stress, struggle and confusion. We hope you enjoy this performance. It isn’t meant to highlight musical perfection or precision. Personally, it serves as a reminder that, no matter what situation we face, we are still able to enjoy friendship, family and community through something as simple as a song. Isolated but never alone… Baroness.”

Baroness are set to co-headline a month-long U.S. tour with Against Me!, and so far, the outing has not been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the tour set to kick off on May 1st, it’s likely it will be affected in some way.

For now, check out Baroness performing their “socially distant” version of “Tourniquet” below.