Beyoncé Announces $6 Million Donation to Coronavirus Relief

Beyoncé, photo by David Brendan Hall

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has announced a new $6 million initiative to help essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. In partnership with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, BeyGOOD will divide the money across multiple organizations to make sure those fighting COVID-19 directly get the support they need, notes Rolling Stone.

To pull this off, BeyGOOD has teamed up with UCLA, as the school has been organizing COVID-19 care packages that include “resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” during the pandemic. Additionally, BeyGOOD is working with the National Alliance in Mental Illness — specifically to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit — as well as United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina, and World Central Kitchen.



“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations,” the BeyGood Foundation said in a statement. “They will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Some of the world’s biggest pop stars have been stepping up recently to help out however they can. Rihanna donated $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and then weeks later donated an additional $4.2 million to help domestic violence victims impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile Taylor Swift and Ariana Grade are taking a personal approach by reportedly sending money to fans who are struggling during the crisis due to unemployment, rent hikes, and dwindling savings.

While high-profile artists like Lady Gaga and Elton John throw huge virtual concerts to entertained the quarantined public, Beyoncé has stayed relatively quiet since the coronavirus pandemic reached the US. That said, The Lion King singer did make a surprise appearance at The Disney Family Singalong last week to perform “When You Wish Upon a Star”.