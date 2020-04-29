Beyoncé Jumps on Remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé has joined fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her standout Suga track “Savage”. Proceeds from “Savage Remix” will benefit Bread of Life’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Megan’s efforts are as slick and sultry as ever, so it’s better to focus on the newcomer to the song. Longtime members of the Beyhive know that Queen Bey has bars, as evidenced by her 2018 JAY-Z collaboration Everything Is Love, when she occasionally rapped circles around her hubby. She feels right at home on a propulsive stunt cut like “Savage”, utilizing her full performative range.



Here, she prefers to begin verses with a breathy staccato flow. “Hips Tik-Tok when I dance/ On that demon time she might start an OnlyFans/ Big ‘B’ and that B stand for bands/ If you wanna see some real ass, baby here’s your chance.” From there, she ramps up to a syllabic tidal wave, and then pauses to remind everyone that she can sing, too. There aren’t many people on this planet who can sound like mumble rap, Twista, and the second coming of Whitney Houston all on the same track. Check out “Savage Remix” below.

This is a continuation of Beyoncé’s coronavirus relief work, and she recently pledged $6 Million to support essential workers in inner cities. A few weeks ago, she performed “When You Wish Upon a Star” for a Disney family singalong.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, earlier this month she guested on DaBaby’s new album Blame It on Baby.