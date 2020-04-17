Beyoncé Performs “When You Wish Upon a Star” on Disney Family Singalong: Watch

Beyoncé on The Disney Family Singalong (ABC)

On Thursday night, ABC threw a star-studded event for the entire family with The Disney Family Singalong. Partway through the at-home special, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance (!) to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio.

Beyoncé’s rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” saw her singing the classic tune gently and flawlessly over a simple piano part — basically the exact thing you would wish for when looking to be reassured during a crisis — and ended with her blowing those watching a comforting kiss. Before she began singing, though, Beyoncé took a moment to thank those on the front lines fighting against coronavirus.



“Hello to all of the families across the world. I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family, and to help present The Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” she says in the video. “Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this, I promise.” Watch the full clip below.

Queen Bey wasn’t the only pop superstar to swing by The Disney Family Singalong. Ariana Grande sang “I Won’t Say I’m in Love”, Demi Lovato gave “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” a spin, and Christina Aguilera performed “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”. Hell, even Josh Groban made an appearance to play everybody’s favorite, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”. Watch replays of all of those after the jump.

