Bikini Kill, photo by Heather Kaplan

Bikini Kill have rescheduled their North American reunion tour for later this year.

The riot girrrl icons were supposed to be on the road all throughout the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to change its plans last minute. “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew, and opening bands very seriously,” Bikini Kill said in their postponement announcement last month.



The new dates are now set for the months of October, November, and December. These include concerts in Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Boston, Seattle, and Portland.

Bikini Kill also have a show with rapper Princess Nokia at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as a special back-to-back run in their hometown of Olympia. Proceeds from those two concerts will go toward the Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit that assists homeless women and LGBTQ+ adults.

Check out the updated tour itinerary below, and snag some tickets here.

The iconic punk rock act is unfortunately just one of many musicians affected by the global outbreak. In recent weeks, folks like Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Billie Eilish, and Justin Bieber have had to scrap their tour schedules. Find a full list of canceled events here, and then read our tips on how to support artists during this time.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

08/07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/12 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/13 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/22 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

10/26 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/27 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater # (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/30 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

10/31 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

11/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

11/23 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %

11/24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

11/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/29 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/03 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

& = w/ Table Sugar

^ = w/ Lithics

% = w/ Alice Bag

# = w/ Mecca Normal

$ = w/ Donkey Bugs

~ = w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

= = w/ Princess Nokia