Billie Eilish and FINNEAS Livestream Concert from Home: Watch

Concerts may be well and grounded thanks to the pandemic, but there’s still opportunity to see some of the biggest pop stars in the world peforming live. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will livestream an intimate concert right from their home tonight, Wednesday, April 22nd, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT as part of Verizon’s “Pay It Forward Live” series.

The weekly series seeks to support small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. For each use of the #PayItForwardLIVE social media hashtag during the event, Verizon will donate $10 (up to $2.5 million) to support small businesses. In addition to playing songs off their respective When We All Fall Asleep… LP and Blood Harmony EP, Eilish and FINNEAS will use their livestream time to shout out some of their personal favorite small businesses, as well as their mother’s Support + Feed initiative.



Launched by Maggie Baird (the sibling singers’ mom), Support + Feed seeks to connect people with plant-based restaurants in Los Angeles and New York that are donating meals to those in need during the pandemic. Those wanting to help donate an “order” to a participating restaurant, which then collects enough orders to deliver meals to “vetted organizations, hospitals, first responders, senior centers, homeless shelters, and women’s centers.”

“Small businesses are a crucial part of our community, and it is so important that we support them during this crisis,” Eillish said in a statement (via Yahoo!). “I am honored to be able to call attention to these local businesses, who have made an impact on my life, and are trying to make the world a better place.”

You can watch Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ livestream beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT via Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook. The replay will also be archived for on-demand playback on Yahoo!.