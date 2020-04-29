Billie Joe Armstrong and Sons Cover “I Think We’re Alone Now” on Corden: Watch

Billie Joe Armstrong, Joey Armstrong, and Jakob Armstrong

On Tuesday, Billie Joe Armstrong called into The Late Late Show With James Corden. In addition to possibly booking himself on The Young and the Restless (more on that in a second), the Green Day frontman was joined by his sons Joey and Jakob for a cover of the 1967 rock song “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells.

Armstrong initially released a take on “I Think We’re Alone Now” last month, as part of his “No Fun Mondays” quarantine cover series. The 48 year-old rocker has always looked youthful, but seeing him alongside his two boys, it’s fair to wonder if he’s got a corrupted portrait of himself locked away in the basement, or perhaps a few pale-looking virgins with puncture wounds on their necks. Joey and Jakob are both in rock bands, and you might never guess that the trio were all related, except at the end, when Billie Joe performs a goofy guitar flourish and his sons crack embarrassed smiles. Check out “I Think We’re Alone Now” below.



In the preceding interview, Corden had asked the senior Armstrong about his acting appearances in the American Idiot musical. The Late Late Show host wondered if Armstrong had considered acting again, and the answer was yes. “I like to think of myself as a pretty decent B-movie actor,” he said. “I want to do things like — and this is not a B-movie — I want to be on The Young and the Restless, do a soap opera.”

“I think we can organize that,” Corden replied, mentioning that “all of those soaps tape in the studio directly underneath us.” Reggie Watts added that he “knows almost everybody” who works on those shows and could ask.

“I’m dead serious,” Armstrong said. “Let’s do it.” So look for Armstrong to appear on CBS sitcoms sometime after taping resumes.

On previous “No Fun Mondays’, Armstrong covered The Bangles’ hit “Manic Monday”, and honored the recently-deceased Adam Schlessinger with a version of “That Thing You Do”.

Pandemic permitting, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” is set to resume this summer, and tickets are available here.