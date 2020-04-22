Blake Mills Shares New Single “Summer All Over”: Stream

Blake Mills, photo by Ben Kaye

Blake Mills will release his latest solo album, Mutable Set, on May 8th. After sharing the lead single “Vanishing Twin”, the Grammy-winning producer/songwriter has today unveiled “Summer All Over”.

The timing of the new track is very deliberate, as today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Written during a thunderstorm amidst California’s seven-year drought, “Summer All Over” is a sparse and quietly anguished ballad of teetering piano notes and the occasional thud of orchestration. Mills sings in a hoarse whisper of the damage caused by climate change, but ends on a hopeful note at the end: “It’s summer all over the world/ But baby don’t cry.”



The song comes via a music video directed by Kersti Jan Werdal that re-purposes footage from The Living Stone, a documentary about the Baffin Island Inuit Indigenous peoples. “The video explores their system of art making as an act of sharing social-ecological knowledge,” remarked Mills in a press release, “something that also ties in thematically to the lyrics in ‘Summer All Over.'”

Take a look at Blake Mills’ “Summer All Over” video below.