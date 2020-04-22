Menu
Blake Mills Shares New Single “Summer All Over”: Stream

Along with a video honoring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

on April 22, 2020, 11:24am
blake mills summer all over music video single stream watch
Blake Mills, photo by Ben Kaye

Blake Mills will release his latest solo album, Mutable Set, on May 8th. After sharing the lead single “Vanishing Twin”, the Grammy-winning producer/songwriter has today unveiled “Summer All Over”.

The timing of the new track is very deliberate, as today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Written during a thunderstorm amidst California’s seven-year drought, “Summer All Over” is a sparse and quietly anguished ballad of teetering piano notes and the occasional thud of orchestration. Mills sings in a hoarse whisper of the damage caused by climate change, but ends on a hopeful note at the end: “It’s summer all over the world/ But baby don’t cry.”

The song comes via a music video directed by Kersti Jan Werdal that re-purposes footage from The Living Stone, a documentary about the Baffin Island Inuit Indigenous peoples. “The video explores their system of art making as an act of sharing social-ecological knowledge,” remarked Mills in a press release, “something that also ties in thematically to the lyrics in ‘Summer All Over.'”

Take a look at Blake Mills’ “Summer All Over” video below.

