Bob Dylan Unveils New Song “I Contain Multitudes”: Stream

Bob Dylan

On the heels of his first-ever No. 1 single, Bob Dylan has returned with another new song. As opposed to the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul”, “I Contain Multitudes” is a bit more digestible, as it clocks in at four-and-a-half minutes. Listen below.

“I Contain Multitudes” takes its name from a line in Walt Whitman’s poem “Song of Myself”.



Dylan’s last album of original songs, Tempest, came out in 2012. Since then, he’s recorded several collections of standards, most recently releasing Triplicate in 2017. His Bootleg Series continues to unearth rarities and other unreleased delights, as well, and last fall he shared sessions with Johnny Cash on Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15.