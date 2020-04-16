R.I.P. Brian Dennehy, Tommy Boy and First Blood Actor Dead at 81

Brian Dennehy (left) in Tommy Boy

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81.

According to TMZ, Dennehy passed away in Connecticut on Wednesday night (April 15th) from natural causes.



Dennehy’s career spanned more than five decades and included roles in film, television, and theater. He first gained prominence in 1982, playing the role of Sheriff Will Teasle in the Rambo film, First Blood. A decade later, he portrayed Big Tom Callahan, the father of Chris Farley’s character, in 1995’s Tommy Boy.

His other notable film roles included 1983’s Gorky Park; 1985’s Cocoon; 1990’s Presumed Innocent; and 1996’s Romeo + Juliet. He also voiced Djano, the father of the rat chef Remy, in the Pixar film Ratatouille.

On television, he received six Emmy nominations for his work on mini-series and TV movies. And his portrayal of Willy Loman in a Broadway staging of Death of a Salesman earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in 1999.

This is a developing story…