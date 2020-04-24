Bright Eyes Update Reunion Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Bright Eyes, photo by Shawn Brackbill

Bright Eyes were scheduled to kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour next month. However, a number of those dates have now been changed in light of the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Bright Eyes detailed how their entire North American leg has been impacted. A majority of shows have been been canceled outright, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Tacoma, and Spokane.



Others, meanwhile, have been already successfully rescheduled, such as their gigs in Worcester, Massachusetts; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Queens, New York. These three now take place in July 2021 and will feature support from Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast. The two remaining shows on the itinerary — in Portland, Maine and New Haven — have been postponed as of now.

“Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates,” the band tweeted. “We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date.”

“Regarding all US tour dates: existing tickets are valid for rescheduled and postponed dates. Refunds are available for all shows — cancelled or not,” Conor Oberst & co. continued. “Refund policies on rescheduled and postponed shows vary, but refunds will be offered for at least 30 days for all shows. Please enquire at the point of purchase.”

This tour was supposed to be the indie group’s first such trek in nine years, coming ahead of an as-yet-untitled comeback album. An update on the European part of the world tour, originally planned for August, is expected to follow soon.

Find Bright Eyes’ statement and updated tour schedule below, followed by their latest single “Forced Convalescence” featuring Flea and Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore.

An update on our 2020 US tour dates: pic.twitter.com/BurVL1Pn51 — Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) April 24, 2020

Bright Eyes 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple

05/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

06/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff

06/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park

06/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks

06/17 – Burlington, VT @ The Green

06/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

06/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/14 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

08/19 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

08/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/25 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena

08/28 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

08/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

09/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/04 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/03-06 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

07/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *

07/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

07/31 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^*

* = w/ Lucy Dacus

^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast