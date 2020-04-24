Bright Eyes Update Reunion Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Bright Eyes were scheduled to kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour next month. However, a number of those dates have now been changed in light of the ongoing pandemic.
In a statement on Twitter on Friday, Bright Eyes detailed how their entire North American leg has been impacted. A majority of shows have been been canceled outright, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Tacoma, and Spokane.
Others, meanwhile, have been already successfully rescheduled, such as their gigs in Worcester, Massachusetts; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and Queens, New York. These three now take place in July 2021 and will feature support from Lucy Dacus and Japanese Breakfast. The two remaining shows on the itinerary — in Portland, Maine and New Haven — have been postponed as of now.
“Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates,” the band tweeted. “We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date.”
“Regarding all US tour dates: existing tickets are valid for rescheduled and postponed dates. Refunds are available for all shows — cancelled or not,” Conor Oberst & co. continued. “Refund policies on rescheduled and postponed shows vary, but refunds will be offered for at least 30 days for all shows. Please enquire at the point of purchase.”
This tour was supposed to be the indie group’s first such trek in nine years, coming ahead of an as-yet-untitled comeback album. An update on the European part of the world tour, originally planned for August, is expected to follow soon.
Find Bright Eyes’ statement and updated tour schedule below, followed by their latest single “Forced Convalescence” featuring Flea and Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore.
An update on our 2020 US tour dates: pic.twitter.com/BurVL1Pn51
— Bright Eyes (@brighteyesband) April 24, 2020
Bright Eyes 2020-2021 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple
05/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
06/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park
06/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks
06/17 – Burlington, VT @ The Green
06/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
06/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/14 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
08/19 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
08/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/25 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
08/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena
08/28 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
08/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
09/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
09/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
09/04 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
09/03-06 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
07/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks *
07/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
07/31 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^*
* = w/ Lucy Dacus
^ = w/ Japanese Breakfast