BTS Announce “Bang Bang Con” Digital Concert Series

BTS

South Korean superstars BTS will stream a selection of their previous concerts in an online event called “Bang Bang Con”. The digital concert series takes place April 18th and 19th on the Bangtan TV YouTube channel..

The Bangtan Boys made the announcement on Twitter, in a Korean-language post that was helpfully translated by Soompi. This “at home BTS concert experience” is aimed at fans stuck in quarantine, who are encouraged to “spend a couple of Spring Days comfy at home with BANG BANG CON.”



The two-day series includes concerts from the last six years, identified as 2015 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage]; 2016 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue]; BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories); BTS 3rd MUSTER [ARMY.ZIP+]; 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR IN SEOUL; 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL (2017 Memories); BTS 4th MUSTER [HAPPY EVER AFTER]; and BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF’ SEOUL. Scroll onwards to check out the poster.

For fans hoping to see BTS on their massive stadium tour — now postponed over coronavirus concerns — this may be the next best thing. But while the group can’t publicly perform, they are still together, and two weeks ago they danced their butts off doing “Boy With Luv” for James Corden’s Homefest.

Recently BTS released music videos for “Black Swan” and “ON”, and in early march, they guested on Lauv’s new single “Who”.