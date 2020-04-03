Caribou Reschedules Tour Dates For Fall 2020

Caribou, photo by Thomas Neukum

Like so many other countless musicians, last month Caribou was forced to postpone his entire spring tour due to the global pandemic. Today, the producer born Dan Snaith has announced that those dates have been rescheduled for later this year.

Caribou’s original itinerary spanned March and April and consisted of shows across North America, the UK, and Europe. Everything has now been shifted to the fall and winter, with dates slated between September and January 2021.



Cities abroad include Leeds, Manchester, London, Vienna, Munich, Prague, and Brussels. Meanwhile, the Canadian artist’s itinerary in North America lists Houston, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Toronto, among others.

These shows come in support of Caribou’s recently released album, Suddenly. Find the updated schedule below and then purchase tickets here. For a full list of events canceled because of COVID-19, head here.

Also, revisit Caribou’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discusses the making of Suddenly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Caribou 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/10 – Manchester, UK @ Mayfield Depot

09/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

09/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome

09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

10/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

10/16 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

10/23 – Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (matinee)

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Boogaloo

11/05 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

11/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/08 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi Pop Festival

11/09 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/15 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

01/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique