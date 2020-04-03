Caribou Reschedules Tour Dates For Fall 2020

Like so many other countless musicians, last month Caribou was forced to postpone his entire spring tour due to the global pandemic. Today, the producer born Dan Snaith has announced that those dates have been rescheduled for later this year.
Caribou’s original itinerary spanned March and April and consisted of shows across North America, the UK, and Europe. Everything has now been shifted to the fall and winter, with dates slated between September and January 2021.
Cities abroad include Leeds, Manchester, London, Vienna, Munich, Prague, and Brussels. Meanwhile, the Canadian artist’s itinerary in North America lists Houston, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Toronto, among others.
These shows come in support of Caribou’s recently released album, Suddenly. Find the updated schedule below and then purchase tickets here. For a full list of events canceled because of COVID-19, head here.
Also, revisit Caribou’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discusses the making of Suddenly.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS
Caribou 2020-2021 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/10 – Manchester, UK @ Mayfield Depot
09/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
09/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome
09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
10/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
10/16 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
10/23 – Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre
10/24 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (matinee)
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Boogaloo
11/05 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
11/07 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/08 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi Pop Festival
11/09 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/15 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
01/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
We've rescheduled our North American East Coast and Texas tour dates. Tickets for the original show will be valid at the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show you can get a refund at your point of purchase but I would encourage you to be aware that this is a difficult time for concert promoters and venues and to consider reselling your ticket on legitimate fan to fan resale sites as an alternative. Austin – details about your rescheduled show coming soon. Please stay tuned and hold on to your ticket. Detroit – unfortunately we were unable to reschedule this show. I'm very sorry about this and we'll make it back as soon as possible. Please get a refund at your point of purchase. @kaitlynaurelia will be joining us for all the East Coast dates and @elaminus for the Texas dates. Full details at caribou.fm