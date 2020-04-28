Cherie Currie Releases Blvds of Splendor Album Featuring Billy Corgan, Slash, and More: Stream

Billy Corgan and Cherie Currie, via YouTube

Former Runaways singer Cherie Currie‘s latest album, Blvds of Splendor, has just been released digitally following a limited vinyl pressing last year. The LP features collaborations with Billy Corgan, Slash, Duff McKagan, Brody Dalle, Juliette Lewis, and more.

Blvds of Splendor first saw release on Record Store Day 2019 as a limited run of 3,000 vinyl copies, but now it has been expanded by three songs and made available on digital and streaming outlets for the first time. Currie recently unveiled one of those new tracks, a cover of The Runaways’ “Queens of Noise” featuring Juliette Lewis, The Distillers’ Brody Dalle, and The Veronicas.



The album had been in the works for years, with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum helping to spearhead the project. Sorum’s onetime GN’R bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan are featured on the leadoff track, “Mr. X”, a guitar-driven rocker.

Corgan, meanwhile, wrote and lent his vocals to the mid-tempo title track, “Blvds of Splendor”, which definitely has a bit of a Smashing Pumpkins vibe in the chorus.

Stay tuned for our interview with Cherie Currie, in which she discusses the album, working with the aforementioned guest musicians, her days in The Runaways, and more. In the meantime, stream the Blvds of Splendor album in full via Spotify or Apple Music, plus see a behind-the-scenes video of Currie working with Corgan on the title track, below. Fans can also purchase the album here.

Blvds of Splendor Artwork:

Blvds of Splendor Tracklist:

01. Mr. X (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum and Nick Maybury)

02. Roxy Roller (feat. Matt Sorum and Jake Hays)

03. You Wreck Me

04. Black Magic

05. Blvds of Splendor (feat. Billy Corgan)

06. Force To Be Reckoned With

07. Bad and Broken

08. Rock & Roll Oblivion

09. Shades

10. Draggin’ the Line

11. Breakout

12. The Air That I Breathe

13. What Do All the People Know? (Bonus Track)

14. Gimme (Bonus Track)

15. Queens of Noise (Bonus Track) (feat. Brody Dalle, Juliette Lewis and The Veronicas)