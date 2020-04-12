Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” on SNL: Watch

Tom Hanks wasn’t the only surprise guest on Saturday Night Live’s special At Home episode. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin served as the episode’s unannounced musical act. Performing from his in-home studio, which he decorated to look like SNL’s set, Martin delivered a poignant cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”. Replay the performance below.
