Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” on SNL: Watch

A special, unannounced performance for SNL's At Home episode

by
on April 12, 2020, 12:56am
0 comments
Chris Martin performs on SNL
Chris Martin performs on SNL

Tom Hanks wasn’t the only surprise guest on Saturday Night Live’s special At Home episode. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin served as the episode’s unannounced musical act. Performing from his in-home studio, which he decorated to look like SNL’s set, Martin delivered a poignant cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”. Replay the performance below.

To watch sketches from SNL’s At Home episode, including Kyle Mooney’s absolutely amazing Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles animated short, head here.

Previous Story
Tom Hanks Hosts SNL’s At Home Episode
No comments