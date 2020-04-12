Chris Martin Covers Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” on SNL: Watch

Chris Martin performs on SNL

Tom Hanks wasn’t the only surprise guest on Saturday Night Live’s special At Home episode. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin served as the episode’s unannounced musical act. Performing from his in-home studio, which he decorated to look like SNL’s set, Martin delivered a poignant cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”. Replay the performance below.

To watch sketches from SNL’s At Home episode, including Kyle Mooney’s absolutely amazing Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles animated short, head here.

