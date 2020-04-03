Christopher Cross Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Christopher Cross

Five-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross has tested positive for coronavirus. The 68-year-old musician revealed the news in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday.

“I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he wrote. Cross made no mention of his current state with regards to symptoms, but did say “this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”



The San Antonio native also implored his fans to take the pandemic seriously and “follow the SCIENCE,” even going so far as to include a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” Cross urged. “PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of the virus.”

Despite the diagnosis, Cross closed his post with words of hope and resilience. “Wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another,” he said. “Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19.”

This month, the singer-songwriter was originally set to embark on a 40th anniversary tour celebrating his classic self-titled album. However, the rapidly spreading virus forced him to axe those dates. The 1979-released record features one of Cross’ most popular songs “Sailing”, and earned him a handful of Grammys including Album of the Year.

As of today, there are more than 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 258,000 of those reported here in the US. Other celebrities to have tested positive include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and The Hives’ Pelle Almqvist. Legendary musician John Prine is currently “very ill” with COVID-19 (Cross paid tribute to him this week), while Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger recently lost his battle with the novel virus.