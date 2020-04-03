From Quarantine, CHVRCHES Film New Video for “Forever”: Watch

CHVRCHES in the "Forever" music video

From their separate places of self-isolation, CHVRCHES have filmed a new music video for “Forever”, a cut from their 2018 album Love Is Dead.

The group from Glasgow could have made this easier on themselves, and shot some video over the existing “Forever” studio track. Instead, they seem to have live-recorded an entirely new version of the song. Here, Lauren Mayberry‘s voice is presented au naturale, with few of the sonic effects CHVRCHES employed on the album. This unvarnished quality is enhanced by Iain Cook’s use of an acoustic piano instead of a digital keyboard, and the peek inside everyone’s personal spaces adds to the intimate atmosphere.



CHVRCHES hadn’t initially intended to make a video for “Forever”. But the song’s prominent placement on the Spanish-language teen-soap Élite — Season 3 just premiered March 13th — led to an international surge of interest. CHVRCHES suddenly have a smash hit, and are now in the unusual position of trying to promote a two-year-old song from quarantine.

According to Mayberry, the song’s newfound popularity is “strange and cool.” She said in a statement,

“”Forever”, in my mind, was always a sort of homage to the songs that were in John Hughes movies. Mostly I write lyrics from a more personal perspective but for this one I always imagined it soundtracking a Breakfast Club library dance type moment so it’s strange and cool that the song is now getting a second life because of a TV sync.”

Check out “Forever (Separate but Together Version)” below.

Last October, CHVRCHES shared the new single “Death Stranding”, from the PS4 game of the same name. One month later, they performed a dazzling rendition of the song on Corden.

This upcoming June, CHVRCHES are set to open for Halsey on a North American tour. Tickets are available here.