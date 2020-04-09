Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Cindy Lee Drops Their Second Album of the Year, Cat O’Nine Tails: Stream

It's the former Women singer's sixth record overall

by
on April 09, 2020, 9:21am
0 comments
Cindy Lee Cat O'Nine Tails album Women band singer, photo by Phil Osborne
Cindy Lee, photo by Phil Osborne

Cindy Lee, the drag queen moniker of Patrick Flegel, former singer for Canadian post-punk band Women, have released their new album, Cat O’Nine Tails. Stream it online exclusively through Realistik, Cindy Lee’s own label.

Cat O’Nine Tails is Cindy Lee’s sixth album overall and their second record released this year. It follows What’s Tonight to Eternity, which came out back in February and featured the single “I Want You to Suffer”. It’s clear that this one takes a different turn, though, using its 26-minute runtime to add some funk to the mix instead of opting for straight noise pop.

It sounds like Cindy Lee got up to some pretty intense introspective work while penning Cat O’Nine Tails. According to a press release, the album is “a combination of traditional torch songs, gothic and hardcore neo-classical material, and marks the transition from hellish vanity and self-flagellation to exhaustion — exhaustion leading to divine resignation.”

Editors' Picks

To celebrate the new album’s release, Cindy Lee unveiled a music video for album cut “I DON’T WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN”. In the clip, directed by Phil Osborne, Cindy Lee can be seen singing directly into the camera they fade into the background in a sea of pastel colors. The video’s rocking some truly trippy visuals that make it look like everything is swirling nonstop, too. Watch it below.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Cat O’Nine Tails after the jump.

Cat O’ Nine Tails Artwork:

Cat O'Nine Tails by Cindy Lee album artwork cover art Women singer

Cat O’ Nine Tails Tracklist:
01. OUR LADY OF SORROWS
02. CAT O’ NINE TAILS
03. FAITH RESTORED
04. LOVE REMAINS
05. CAT O’ NINE TAILS II
06. AS I’M STEPPING THRU THE GATES
07. CAT O’ NINE TAILS III
08. I DON’T WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN
09. BONDAGE OF THE MIND

Previous Story
Breaking Down the Album Art of Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew
Next Story
Dolly Parton Covers “Sweet Music Man” in Tribute to Kenny Rogers: Watch
No comments