Club MTV Returning with D-Nice for One-Night Only Livestream

Club MTV Dance Together with D-Nice

Ever since quarantine kicked in, D-Nice has been throwing some lit AF DJ nights over on Instagram. Now, he’ll be bringing the livestreams to MTV for a one-night only special event reviving the classic Club MTV brand.

Club MTV was a dance show that aired between 1987 and 1992, often featuring musical guests performing their hit tracks. On Saturday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET, the program will return with DJ D-Nice at the helm. Broadcasting from his Los Angeles home, he’ll be joined by celebrity guests, viral social media dancers, and fans for the “interactive party.” In addition to accepting dance challenges, viewers will be able to interact with the show by using the hashtag #DanceTogether on social media.



The special livestream will also encourage viewers and dancers to join MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign by making donations to the Save the Music Foundation. The charity is working to ensure remote music education is available to students in undeserved communities, particularly those in New York, Los Angeles, Newark, and New Orleans. Donations will be accepted through the Save the Music website and by texting “DANCE” to 91999.

Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether will air simultanously across MTV, MTV2, and VH1, with an additional stream available on Pluto TV.