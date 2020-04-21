Clutch Perform Mini-Concert Live From Their Rehearsal Space: Watch

Clutch, via YouTube

With bands still figuring out how to deliver live music to their fans during this pandemic, Clutch performed a mini-concert live from their rehearsal space on Tuesday. The no-frills set featured frontman Neil Fallon and company rocking out for roughly 12 minutes during a YouTube livestream.

As Fallon explained during the livestream, the band was using today’s set to test out how they can perform for their fans, with hopes to continue doing so throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. “We don’t know exactly what we’re doing just yet,” remarked Fallon. “We’re figuring it out, obviously.” The singer also mentioned that Clutch’s sound engineer was present to help replicate the band’s live mix.



Guitarist Tim Sult and bassist Dan Maines sported face masks as Clutch rocked out three songs, starting with “50,000 Unstoppable Watts” and followed by “El Jefe Speaks” and “Willie Nelson”.

In between songs, Fallon expressed gratitude at how many people were watching and commenting in the chat window. At the end of the set, he promised that Clutch would be back with more performances, and “do something more robust in the future.”

Fallon added, “As far as touring goes, we’d much rather be onstage smelling you. That’ll come around … not sure when.”

Clutch recently released a the digital compilation album, Monsters, Machines, and Mythical Beasts, which is available here. Watch Clutch’s entire set from their rehearsal space below.