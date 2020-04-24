Clutch Perform Second Quarantine Mini-Concert: Watch

Clutch Perform From Rehearsal Space, via YouTube

Earlier this week, Clutch live-streamed a brief concert from their rehearsal space, with the promise to keep the performances coming throughout the current pandemic. On Thursday, the band lived up to their promise, delivering another blistering set of three songs.

“Welcome back to another action-packed episode of ‘Unfrozen Caveman Rock Band’,” quipped singer Neil Fallon, referencing the old Saturday Night Live skit “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer”. He added, “We’re not doing a full set. We’re not doing requests. So if JohnnyBravo666 wants to hear ‘Green Buckets’, he’s gonna have to wait.”



Fallon went to say he’s been spending his mornings homeschooling fourth grade mathematics before the band launched into “Noble Savage” from their 2015 album, Psychic Warfare. Once again, guitarist Tim Sult and bassist Dan Maines sported face masks, as the set continued and concluded with two songs from 2013’s Earth Rocker — “The Face” and the title track.

In signing off, Fallon assured fans that the band would be back for more livestream sets, and would break out some “songs we haven’t played in ages.”

Check out the full mini-concert from Clutch’s rehearsal space below.