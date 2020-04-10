Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

Coachella may be postponed until October, but at least you can soak up that iconic Indigo, California view secondhand. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, a new documentary about the legendary music festival, is now available to stream online for free.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is a YouTube Originals documentary that revisits iconic performances, recalls legendary festival memories, and interviews high-profile artists from the festival’s inception in 1999 on through to 2019. The trailer teased exclusive interviews with everyone from Ice Cube to Billie Eilish, and there’s some “never-before-seen” footage squeezed in there, too.



Of course, the biggest reason to watch a documentary about Coachella is to get insight into some of the most remarkable sets festival programmers have ever pulled off, both in the moment and in hindsight. So grab your water bottle, set the heat to high, and pretend you’re in the desert with your pals watching some of the biggest names in music perform live: Kanye West, Daft Punk, Madonna, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Moby, Beck, Radiohead, and more.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert was produced and directed by Chris Perkel, with Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serving as executive producers. The documentary is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production in association with AEG Studios. Watch it in full below.

Coachella’s 2020 festival is now set to take place October 9th-11th and 16th-18th at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. You can get tickets here.