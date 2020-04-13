Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, Shudder's Cursed Films, and Fiona Apple

Consequence of Sound Radio is back to cure your lockdown blues with another week of new content on TuneIn. Reminding you of the good stuff that’s still around us, we’ll highlight the return of Fiona Apple, Shudder’s new Cursed Films docuseries, and Michael C. Hall’s new music project Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.



Fiona Apple is expected to drop her new album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, on Friday, April 17th. It makes her first full-length in eight years, and we’re celebrating with a brand new edition of Inspired By on Tuesday, April 14th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. The avant-pop artist may take extended breaks away from the spotlight, but artists she’s influenced over the decades like St. Vincent, Lorde, and King Princess more than help fill in the gaps.

Then we continue to celebrate Halfway to Halloween on Wednesday, April 15th, beginning with a new episode of Relevant Content. This week, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman gets extra creepy with Cursed Films mastermind Jay Cheel. The documentarian discusses the origins of Shudder’s new docuseries that explores all the myths and legends surrounding your favorite horror movies, from The Exorcist to The Omen to The Crow. Find out if he’s a skeptic… or a believer.

At 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT, The Horror Virgin is back with something for you body horror enthusiasts. Todd, Jenn, and Mikey take a trip to a seedy night club to watch people get murdered in outlandish fashion in the 2012 sequel to The Collector, The Collection.

Thursday, April 16th brings us a new episode of This Must Be the Gig, during which host Lior Phillips sits down with Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz, Matt Katz-Bohen to discuss their new collaborative music project Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. Considering the band’s vast resumes — Yanowitz was a member of The Wallflowers; Katz-Bohen has spent the last decade-plus as a member of Blondie; and Dexter and Six Feet Under actor Hall also had starring roles in Broadway productions of Chicago, David Bowie’s Lazarus, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch (on which he met the other two members) — it’s guaranteed to be an interesting conversation.

Finally, Friday, April 17th brings the conclusion of The Opus season focused on Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew. In this special bonus episode, host Andy Bothwell is joined by painter/illustrator Michael Gaughan and photographer Cameron Wittig to dig into the artwork of Bitches Brew.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn and on the TuneIn app, which you can download via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also play the station on your smart device by using the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, stream it directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player at the top of this page.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of April 13th through April 19th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, April 13th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisting The Stand Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 14th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jacob Collier Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Fiona Apple — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – They Live Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 15th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Shudder’s Cursed Films with Jay Cheel – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

The Strokes’ Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 16th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Fiona Apple Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 17th:

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 4 – 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Halfway to Halloween Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 18th:

Late Shift 8 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Strokes Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Fiona Apple Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 19th:

Late Shift 8 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Halfway to Halloween Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Pandemic’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT