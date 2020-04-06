R.E.M. (photo by Ben Kaye), The Strokes (photo by Philip Cosores), and The Stand (CBS)

It’s another week of lockdown, which means you’ve got no excuse not to listen in to all the new content we have coming on Consequence of Sound Radio. From The Strokes to R.E.M. to Miles Davis, from The Stand to They Live, we’ve got it all on TuneIn.



Tuesday, April 7th brings a pair of playlists, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT with a new edition of Greatest Hits. This time around, we’re celebrating the return of The Strokes, who are back this week with their new record, The New Abnormal. We’ll take you through some of the band’s best tracks, as well as songs from the members’ numerous side-projects.

Then at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, we’ll honor the 40th anniversary of R.E.M. on Inspired By. It was 40 years ago that the Athens, Georgia group played their first show, and we’ll explore how their legacy has grown through the bands they’ve influenced, such as Pearl Jam, Pavement, The Cranberries, and others.

It’s halfway to Halloween, so get ready for an extra spooky halfway through the week on Wednesday, April 8th. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT, The Losers’ Club will revisit the 1994 CBS miniseries The Stand from the new perspective of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Relevant Content returns at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, as Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and his guests take us through The Strokes’ catalog in a new edition of Quality Control. The highs, the lows, and the latest — we’ll cover it all.

Then it’s back under the covers with The Horror Virgin, as Todd, Jenn, and Mikey chew bubblegum and kick the ass of John Carpenter’s So-Bad-It’s-Good classic They Live at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

On Thursday, April 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, This Must Be the Gig host Lior Phillips sits down with Nigel Godrich and Laura Bettinson of Ultraísta. The pair discuss their new album, Sister, as well the newly premiered accompanying short film featuring videos for the LPs songs.

The Opus finishes out Season 8 on Friday, April 10th at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT. Host Andy Bothwell is back in Columbia’s Studio B to explore the ever-expanding universe of Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew alongside Matt Daniels of The Pudding, Techno musician Black Asteroid, jazz innovators The Bad Plus, and touring machine Andy Frasco of Andy Frasco and the UN.

Finally, on Saturday, April 11th at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT, Late Shift is back with another eclectic mix to captivate your mind in these lockdown times.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn and on the TuneIn app, which you can download via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also play the station on your smart device by using the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, stream it directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player at the top of this page.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of March 16th through March 22nd below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, April 6th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Gerald’s Game Movie Review Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 7th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Strokes’ Greatest Hits Playlist – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jacob Collier Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By R.E.M. — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – The Crazies Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 8th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: The Strokes – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – They Live – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

The Strokes’ Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 9th:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Ultraista – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By R.E.M. Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 10th:

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 3 – 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: The Strokes Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – They Live Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

The Strokes’ Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 11th:

Late Shift 8 — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Strokes Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By R.E.M. Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 12th:

Late Shift 8 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 3 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: The Strokes Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – They Live Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Pandemic’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT