This Week on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram: Kevin Devine, Echosmith, Briston Maroney

Echosmith, Briston Maroney, Alma, Jackie Venson, and Kevin Devine

Following our “Angel from Maywood” tribute to John Prine, we’re bringing you more live music on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram that runs the gamut of genres for every mood.

Multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith round out their two-week-long “The Lonely Generation Acoustic Digital Tour” with a performance on Monday, April 13th at 6:00 p.m. EDT to encourage “hope, love and camaraderie with their music”. Pick up their Lonely Generation full-length, which dropped earlier this year, now.



Indie singer-songwriter Briston Maroney joins us from quarantine for a performance of selections new and old on Tuesday, April 14th at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Plus, Briston answers a bevy of fan questions during the livestream. Grab his latest EP, 2019’s Indiana, here.

On Thursday the 16th, Finnish singer-songwriter Alma spends the entire day with us. Check it out beginning at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Alma recently released her Have U Seen Her? (Part II) EP ahead of the full Have U Seen Her? album, due out May 15th.

Friday, April 17th sees Award-winning Austin blues guitarist Jackie Venson bringing you a very special concert and guitar lesson. Tune in at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Venson’s Joy LP arrived last year.

Last but never least, spend Sunday, April 19th with Kevin Devine as he joins us for an at-home solo show beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Prolific as ever, Devine released Bad Books III with Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Robert McDowell last year, as well as the 12th edition of his Devinyl Splits series, this time alongside The Front Bottoms. His last full-length was 2017’s We Are Who We’ve Always Been.

Find the complete schedule below, and watch along on the Consequence Instagram account.

Consequence of Sound Instagram Livestream Schedule, April 13th-19th:

Monday, April 13th — Echosmith @ 6:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, April 14 — Briston Maroney @ 4:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, April 16th — Alma @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 17th — Jackie Venson @ 8:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, April 19th — Kevin Devine @ 4:00 p.m. EDT