I Trapped the Devil’s Josh Lobo Joins COVID-EODROME For Live Chat on Twitch

Josh Lobo of I Trapped the Devil

COVID-EODROME, a new weekly movie review series for our newly minted Twitch channel, returns to review the latest Video On-Demand releases. Hosted by The Spool’s Editor-in-Chief Clint Worthington and RogerEbert.com’s Scout Tafoya, the show provides some much-needed film criticism for your quarantine.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST, the series will spotlight four new releases:



–First up is Peter Segal’s action-comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong. The film is set to premiere this Friday via Amazon Prime and follows a CIA agent at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl.

–Next up is Alan Yang’s drama Tigertail starring Tzi Ma, Christine Ko, and Hayden Szeto. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

–And finally is Neasa Hardiman’s sci-fi thriller Sea Fever starring Connie Nielsen, Hermione Corfield, and Dougray Scott. The film is currently available on VOD and has seen many comparisons to the current Covid-19 crisis.

Then at 3:15 p.m. EST / 12:15 p.m. PST, Clint and Scout will speak with filmmaker Josh Lobo, who made his feature-film debut with last year’s indie horror hit I Trapped the Devil.

Join along below via Consequence of Sound‘s Twitch channel.

COVID-EODROME airs Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST via Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel. Follow the channel to participate in our future events and activities. This month, we’re celebrating Halfway to Halloween, which will see the The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, and The Horror Virgin podcasts hosting live watch-alongs.