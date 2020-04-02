Announcing COVID-EODROME: Consequence of Sound’s New Weekly Movie Review Show on Twitch

COVID-EODROME

Long live the new film criticism. Today, Consequence of Sound is excited to announce COVID-EODROME, a new weekly movie review series for our newly minted Twitch channel. Hosted by The Spool’s Editor-in-Chief Clint Worthington and RogerEbert.com’s Scout Tafoya, the show will provide some much-needed film criticism for your quarantine.

Every Thursday, the two critics will dissect the latest movies, highlight some oft-forgotten classics, and speak with guests. Today, they’re kicking things off with a discussion on new Video On-Demand releases such as Emma., The Hunt, Onward, and The Invisible Man. They’re also revisiting 1996’s Fly Away Home and the films of Carroll Ballard.



The show airs Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel. Be sure to follow the channel to participate in any of our future events and activities. This month, we’re celebrating Halfway to Halloween, which will see the The Losers’ Club, Halloweenies, and The Horror Virgin podcasts hosting live watch-alongs.