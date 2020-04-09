Hail Satan Filmmaker Penny Lane Joins COVID-EODROME For Live Chat on Twitch

Filmmaker Penny Lane

COVID-EODROME, a new weekly movie review series for our newly minted Twitch channel, returns to review the latest Video On-Demand releases. Hosted by The Spool’s Editor-in-Chief Clint Worthington and RogerEbert.com’s Scout Tafoya, the show provides some much-needed film criticism for your quarantine.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST, the series will spotlight three film festival hits:



–First up is Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Brazillian Weird Western film that won the Jury Prize award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

–Next is this year’s Sundance darling Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman’s American-British drama that took home the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

–And last but not least is Vitalina Varela, Pedro Costa’s Portuguese drama that won the Golden Leopard at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival.

Then at 3:15 p.m. EST / 12:15 p.m. PST, Clint and Scout will speak with independent filmmaker Penny Lane as they revisit her works, specifically 2013’s Our Nixon, 2016’s Nuts!, 2018’s The Pain of Others, and 2019’s Hail, Satan?.

Join along below via Consequence of Sound‘s Twitch channel.

COVID-EODROME airs Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST via Consequence of Sound's Twitch channel.