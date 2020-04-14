DaBaby to Release New Album Blame It on Baby This Friday

DaBaby

DaBaby has seen one of the swiftest ascents in all of music over the last year. After dropping two albums (Baby on Baby and the guest-heavy Kirk) in 2019, he teamed with everyone from Camila Cabello to A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to Rich the Kid to Lil Yachty and Drake. He also got in a boatload of trouble, from slapping a woman before a concert to resisting arrest for marijuana possession to dumping apple juice on a concert promoter. While the legal issues have been slowed by the coronavirus lockdown, the grind hasn’t, as DaBaby has announced a new album, Blame It on Baby, will drop this Friday.

The LP’s release comes as a surprise, though there were signs the Charlotte MC was putting together something new. In February, he addressed his haters on the single “Shut Up” (the video for which featured cameos from Kanye West, P. Diddy, Meek Mill, and others) and dropped “Find My Way” alongside a ten-minute short film.



Whether either of those tracks ends up on Blame It on Baby is unknown, but DaBaby won’t make us wait long to find out. The album drops April 17th, and you can find the reveal of the cover artwork, which sees the rapper in a medical mask, below.

Though much of DaBaby’s tour schedule is up in the air — just like everyone else’s — he is expected to appear at the rescheduled Bonnaroo and Coachella festivals. Check for tickets to all his shows here.