DaBaby Shares Dramatic Short Film for New Single “Find My Way”: Watch

DaBaby in his "Find My Way" short film

This year has seen DaBaby both tell off his haters (“Shut Up”) and flaunt his money game (“Oprah’s Bank Account”). However, for his newest release, “Find My Way”, the Charlotte rapper takes a turn inward to reflect on family and morality.

The new single comes paired with a dramatic short film starring DaBaby himself. Directed by Reel Goats, it follows the MC as he and his girlfriend (comedian B. Simone) go to great lengths — some violent and controversial — to care for his sick grandmother. “Have you ever seen somebody turn into a monster for a good cause?” DaBaby asks early on in the video.



In addition to the MC’s acting skills, the film features an intense gunfight and a scary masked figure. Watch DaBaby’s full 10-minute “Find My Way” video below.

DaBaby’s latest album, Kirk, dropped in 2019. The rapper was recently accused of assaulting a woman at a concert. Even so, he still has a couple more shows lined up for the future, and you can snag tickets here.